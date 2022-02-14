Samoa’s Ripley finishes third 2022 NSW/ACT State Masters Championships

The aspiring Samoan-born sailor competed in the Radial Apprentice Division last week.

The Samoan Sailing Association said Ripley’s performance is a major boost for the sports fraternity and the country.

"Vaimo’oi’a Ripley and Bianca Leilua as gold medalist in the women’s division, Jordan Milroy and Eli Kapu as bronze medalist for Para-Sailing, and Eroni Leilua and Nicky Touli with silver in the men’s division.”

"We also made history when Eroni Leilua represented Samoa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

“Our sailors are flying Samoa’s flag wherever they compete in the world, they are sharing our Samoan culture with the global community and forming international networks that will benefit our country - especially once borders start to re-open.”

Born and raised in Samoa, Ripley is an international athlete who has previously represented Samoa in the Oceania Optimist Games 2000, the Pacific Games 2007 and 2019, Touch Rugby World Cup 2018, and the Women’s Radial World Championships 2021.