Samoa’s Taula continues support for Twilight Golf series

General Manager Enele Westerlund said the key motivator for Taula Beverages is to be able to support the growth and development of young talent in sport.

“Like any other sport, the key to its development is to harness players at grass root level.. and Marist B.I.G Golf Club is doing exactly this through its Taxi Junior Programme with 12 members registered for junior programme under the coaching of Asiata Van Wright.”

“In addition, club members aim to utilise daylight saving to develop their golfing skills, to promote the game of golf and to foster good relationship within the club. Through inspiration and positivity, together we will be able to grow and develop the talents of the junior golf players.”

The Taula Twilight Golf Series started with its initial tournament in September 2019, where it teed off at Faleata Golf Course as an initiative by the Marist B.I.G Golf School.

The Series was played every Thursday for five consecutive weeks where the overall prize giving was held on the final week at Birdies Bar.

Individual winners were selected from the men and women’s divisions each week during the tournament. The overall winner of each division will then be selected at the final week of competition where their top three scores are totaled and determine who wins the overall.

The Golf school that competes during the five-week competition also have an Overall Prize where the scores of their top five players are put together to determine.

An average of 50 players per week have taken part since the series began.