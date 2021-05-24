Samoa’s Young Eagle team wins Apia Men’s League Cricket competition

The team defeated Bradaz from Siusega, 82 -74, last weekend.

The Young Eagle team won the U19 division in 2020 and this year.

Tournament director, Perelini Mulitalo said it was a tough showdown between the two teams.

"The match of the day is the game between Young Eagle and Bradaz Siusega. The game started at 3.45 on the main ground. Eagle won the toss and they decided to bat first," she said.

They also successfully won the shield from Bradaz Siusega.

The draw is yet to be finalized and Young Eagle's next opponent is yet to be confirmed.