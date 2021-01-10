Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee launches new website

The website launch took place last month.

National Federation members and SASNOC partners were invited to the launch event.

The event was also considered as an opportunity to network and reflect on 2020.

SASNOC has encouraged members to view the new website and provide any feedback.

The website is expected to provide the latest news from SASNOC and the Olympic Movement.

National Federations have also been requested to send through updates, which can be included on the website.

This includes their latest events, plans and news.