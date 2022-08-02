Samoa to be represented in first ever Commonwealth Games swimming semifinal

Borg qualified in the 50m butterfly event after clocking a time of 0:27:42.

She set a new national record for Samoa in the semifinal after clocking a time of 0:27:37.

The Samoan swimmer also finished first in her 100m butterfly heat with a time of 57:53 seconds. Despite her best efforts, she was not able to advance to her second semi-final.

Borg has set a new national record in all four of her events at the Commonwealth Games – the 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay and the Freestyle Relay.