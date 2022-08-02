 

Samoa to be represented in first ever Commonwealth Games swimming semifinal

BY: Loop Pacific
08:35, August 2, 2022
Olivia Borg has created history for Samoa after being the first swimmer from the Pacific island nation to compete in the semifinal stage at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Borg qualified in the 50m butterfly event after clocking a time of 0:27:42.

She set a new national record for Samoa in the semifinal after clocking a time of 0:27:37.

The Samoan swimmer also finished first in her 100m butterfly heat with a time of 57:53 seconds. Despite her best efforts, she was not able to advance to her second semi-final.

Borg has set a new national record in all four of her events at the Commonwealth Games – the 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay and the Freestyle Relay.

 

     

