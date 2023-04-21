Samoa becomes top weightlifting training ground in the Pacific region

Weightlifting Samoa confirmed that there is a group of 16 weightlifters including men and women from the Republic of Mashall Island, Fiji, Kiribati and Tuvalu.

The training is being facilitated by Samoa's own Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork.

Weightlifters in the region have been drawn to prepare in Samoa, after their performance at the Commonwealth Games, last year.

Samoa Weightlifting Federation aims to let Samoa's centre be recognised by the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee so that it could become the hub of the sport in the Oceania region.