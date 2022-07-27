Samoa begins campaign at the Commonwealth Games this week

The game between the two teams will kick off at 9pm (Local Time).

Later in the evening of the same day, Team Samoa will also be starting its campaign in aquatic swimming.

Next week Team Samoa will be represented in judo next Monday at 10pm (Local Time), athletics next Tuesday at 10pm (Local Time) and wrestling next Friday at 10.30pm (Local Time).

Team Samoa has 38 athletes competing in athletics, wrestling, judo, boxing, men’s rugby 7s, swimming and weightlifting.

The official opening ceremony of the XXII Commonwealth Games will begin at 7am on Friday (Local Time) with the closing ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, 9 August 2022 at 7pm (Local Time).