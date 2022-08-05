Samoa boxer Ato Plodzicki-Faoagli to face Niue’s Duken Tutakitoa-Williams in the final

Faoagli stopped Grenada's Andy Andall in round two of his last eight fight to set up his next fight against Tutakitoa-Williams.

Samoan light middleweight Marion Ah Tong was defeated 5-0 on points to his Tanzanian opponent, Kassim Mbunduke, and Niue's Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo also lost on points to India's Roshit Tokas.

It was a disappointing night, however, for five other Pacific boxers hoping to win a medal.

Heavywight Arthur Lavalou of Papua New Guinea was stopped by one of the division's favourites, Lewis Williams of England, while compatriots welterweight Neville Warupi and bantamweight Jamie Chang both lost on points.