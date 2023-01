The team was defeated by hosts, Baby Bula Boys 3-0 in wet conditions at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji took a 1-0 lead through a William Khan goal in the first half before Prashant Kumar and Vinayak Rao struck in the second spell.

Australia-based Ibraheem Afazal was named the player of the match.

The Baby Bula Boys will face Tonga in its next pool match next Wednesday.