Samoa gears up for Pacific Island Cricket Challenge 2023

The Samoa International Cricket Association has named its Men’s and Women’s team for the tournament in Fiji.

Cricket Fiji will co-host the inaugural Pacific Island Cricket Challenge 2023 with the Australian Defence Force Cricket from 6 to 18 March 2023.

Five men and five women’s teams will participate in the one-week tournament.

The other countries that have confirmed their participation for the competition are Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Fiji and a combined ANZAC team [Australian and New Zealand Defence Force].

Samoa Men’s Team

Mathew Taauso, Sitanisilao Toutai, Timezen Rapi, Josef Pita, Darren Roache, Maene Tuilaepa, Aoga Leutogi, Pasi Kalosi, Afapene Ilaoa, Titi Lutau, Paul Rarotoga, Bondi Pita, Liuoge Fereti, Peniall Zink, Polenisia Kaisara

Samoa Women’s Team

Florence Agaimalo, Ariota Kupito, Jacinta Sanele, Kolotita Nonu, Taalili Iosefo, Sarina Moe, Vicky Tafea, Leitu Ah Leong, Matile Uliao, Salema Toomaga, Ruth Johnston, Ituniu Faleupolu, Angel Sootaga, Apolonia Polataivao, Silapea.