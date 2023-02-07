Samoa to host OFC Champions League qualifiers

The event will be an opportunity for the locals to cheer on the Lupe Ole Sooaga team and boost their chances to qualify to the OFC Champions League.

The competition is a chance for teams from domestic competitions in Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and American Samoa to vie for a spot in the top tier competition.

The four teams participating are from Tupapa Maraereanga (Cook Islands), Ilaoa Ma To’omata (American Samoa), Lupe Ole Soaga (Samoa) and Veitongo FC (Tonga).

Lupe Ole Soaga's first match will be against American Samoa's Ilaoa To’omata on 18 February.

The competition will also be used as a build up towards the Pacific Games in December in the Solomon Islands.

Samoa Football said, “They will continue to hold trials and competitions to pick the best players to represent Samoa at the Pacific Games.”

The competition is round robin play-offs and the team which finishes on the top will make it through and be awarded the spot to be part of the OFC Champions League.

Two matches will be played on 18 February, 21 February and 24 February at the FFS National Headquarters. The first match kicks off at 1pm while the other at 4pm.(local time)