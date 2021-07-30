Samoa to host talent identification games

The evening will be an opportunity for both male and females who are eligible to represent Samoa’s national teams in the future.

Games will take place against an Auckland local amateur club opposition.

Both national sides last competed at the 2019 Pacific Games held in Apia which saw Samoa’s women’s team win a silver medal against Papua New Guinea, 3-1.

The Samoan men’s national team have made two appearances in the OFC Nations Cup in 2012 and 2016, while the women last entered the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in 2018.

FFS Technical Director Jess Ibrom said the event is the next step toward the association’s preparations.

“A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes in terms of preparing our national teams, including staff,” he said.

“The talent identification games will enable our men’s and women’s national head coaches to closely observe any potential players of interest that can represent our teams in the future.”

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek Caption: Samoa men's national team at the 2016 OFC Nations