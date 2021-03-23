Samoa Inter College Weightlifting competition to go ahead

The programme was postponed several times in 2020 due to the Government State of Emergencies’ restrictions which resulted in some schools pulling out and some lifters graduating from school.

Seven schools will be competing in the men’s and women’s categories.’

The competition is being organized by the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture Samoa in collaboration with the Samoa Weightlifting Federation.

The organisers hope the event will generate interest in the sport.

They hope that at the end of the programme, the most outstanding athletes will be selected to train at a training camp hosted by the federation during the two weeks school holidays.

The camp will provide students an opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge of the sport and also establish better pathways for their weightlifting achievement as an athlete.

Photo file SWF/facebook Caption The last Inter College Weightlifting competition was held in 2019