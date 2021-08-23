Samoa leads Oceania Weightlifting Federation’s Premiers Online League

The League attracted eight countries and territories from the Oceania region.

Samoa has maintained its lead since the start of the competition after defeating Australia in the first round and overwhelming the Fiji weightlifting team in the second round.

The third round win against Kiribati further solidified Samoa’s hopes of taking first place when the competition concludes.

19 year-old John Tafi in the 67 kg category recorded a massive 306 kg, defeating for the first time his teammate Nevo Ioane, who totaled his best ever 303 kg in Samoa’s first round battle against Australia by 371.40 kg

The next focus for Team Samoa is the Commonwealth Championships 2021 in Singapore from 20-24 October.

The team now gears up for the next rounds of OWF’s Premier Online League which begins next month.