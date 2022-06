The 15-year-old lifted a 140kg clean and jerk.

The record lift was confirmed by the Samoa Weightlifting Federation.

The weightlifting competition continues with gold medals for Stevick Patris of Palau in the men’s 81 kilogram, Manuila Raobu of Tuvalu in the men’s 73kg, Ruben Katoatau of Kiribati in the men’s 67kg, Jacinta Sumagaysay of Guam in women’s 64kg and Natalie Setiadji of Australia in the women’s 59kg.