Samoa loses to Kazakhstan at FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023

Kazakhstan opened the score board with a 1 pointer from Ruslan Aitkali 1-0.

Samoa then scored a free throw from Devante Keil after a foul by Kazakhstan, 1-1.

Kazakhstan bounced back to lead with 1 point shot from Aitkali and continued to stretch their lead with a free throw, two 2 pointers and a 1 pointer 9-1.

Samoa fought back with a 2 pointer by Robert Sio and 1 pointer by Totoa Auvaa, 9-4.

It was a tough tussle between the two teams after Kazakhstan scored another 1 pointer by Robert Pan before Samoa shot a 1 pointer.

Kazakhstan scored a 1 pointer also extending their lead 11-5.

Despite trailing by six points, Samoa continued to show a strong performance and fought back with a 1 pointer from Auvaa 11-6.

But Kazakhstan proved to be the stronger side and adding another 2 pointer shots to their lead and a 1 point shot 16-7.

The team continued to stretch their lead with another two 1 pointer shots and a 2 points shot 20-7.

Samoa scored another 1 pointer but it was not enough to steal the victory as Kazakhstan scored another 2 pointer to end the game.