Samoa merge coach education with futsal festival

Run by Football Federation Samoa (FFS) Savai’i Development Manager Tala Salamasina and FFS Futsal Development Officer Taumateina Tugaga, the festival was designed as a way to introduce players to futsal and teach them the basic skills and rules of the game.

Crucially for the 20 participants taking part in the coaching workshop, it also provided an opportunity to apply what they had learned in a practical environment.

Earlier in the workshop OFC Futsal Consultant Juliano Schmeling had delivered theoretical sessions online via Zoom, followed by practical activities in the afternoons.

Schmeling said he was impressed by the participants’ eagerness to learn throughout the workshop.

“We saw participants who were open to learning more about futsal and committed to developing the game in Samoa,” Schmeling said.

“I was also impressed with the facilities they have. It was a great set-up with the conference room, good internet connection and infrastructure for development.

“The workshop was a success and it is a great starting point for futsal in Savai’i.”

FFS Technical Director Jess Ibrom said both the workshop and festival were chances to develop players and coaches in Samoa.

“Futsal plays a big part in the lives of professional players around the world,” Ibrom said.

“Because of the way they train and perform at the highest levels, both the workshop and festival were great opportunities to profile the game in Savai’i.”

