Samoa moves up Commonwealth Games medal tally

The gold medal lift by the 23-year-old weightlifter Don Opeloge, who smashed the Commonwealth Games record in the Men's 96kg, boosted Samoa’s ranking.

Samoa was placed 20th before the winning lift and has now progressed five placings up with now 1 gold and 1 silver medal to its name.

Making a surprise appearance in the medal tally, is Nauru after winning a bronze medal in weightlifting.

Nauru is currently ranked 26th.

Fiji has dropped from 17th to 19th place with 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Papua New Guinea has also dropped from 20th to 21st place with 1 silver.

Australia still leads the overall medal tally with now 42 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze.

England in second place with 31 gold, 34 silver and 21 bronze while New Zealand is in third place with 13 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze.