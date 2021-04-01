Samoa NOC plants 500 trees ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The tree-planting initiative is part of efforts to offset all the country teams carbon footprint as they travel to compete at the global event in July.

Samoa Chef de Mission Nynette Sass said they are grateful to be part of the initiative.

"I am excited to be part of this project to plant trees on behalf of our Team Samoa for the Tokyo Olympics," said Sass.

"This is our contribution to offsetting our carbon footprints during the journey."

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment gave 500 seedlings to SASNOC.

Weightlifting, badminton, judo, netball and cricket athletes planted the seedlings.

Commonwealth Games medalists Don Opeloge and Vaipava Nevo Ioane - two weightlifters on course to book spots in the Olympics joined other athletes.