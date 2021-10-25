Samoa promotes futsal with first festival

The one-day event was initiated by the FFS Upolu Technical Development Programme and targeted at boys and girls from the U-12 and U-14 age groups, with games to encourage participants to give futsal a go.

FFS Futsal Development Officer Taumateina Tugaga said it was about raising awareness of futsal in the country.

“It was not long ago that futsal was first introduced to FFS activities,” Tugaga said.

“Through the festival we wanted to provide our players with a platform to showcase their talent.”

FFS CEO Autu Andy Ripley said it was important for the federation to create opportunities for kids of these age groups.

“We want to ensure our kids are exposed to all opportunities here at FFS,” Ripley said.

“We provided them with a chance to develop their skills in a positive learning environment while having fun.

“Grassroots is a key area for development and this Futsal Festival is a starting point for coaches to support their players.”