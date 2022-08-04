Samoa scoops another 2 silver medals in weightlifting

Jack Hitila Opeloge finished in second place in the Men’s 109kg final after finishing with a lift of 164kg in the snatch attempt and lifted 194kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

The 21-year-old lifted a total of 358kg.

Feagaiga Stowers won Samoa’s other silver medal in the Women’s 87kg final.

She lifted 117kg in her first snatch attempt and 121 in the third attempt.

Stowers then lifted 147kg in her first clean and jerk attempt.

Samoa is now currently ranked 16th in the medal tally with 1 gold and 3 silver medals.