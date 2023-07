The two female lifters that will be representing the island nation are Lesila Fiapule and Iuniarra Sipaia.

Fiapule will be lifting in the 87kg category and Sipaia in the 87+kg category.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist, Don Opeloge will be lifting in the 102kg, Nevo Ioane in the 67kg, Jone Tafi in the 73kg, Maeu Nanai Livi in 96kg and Sanele Mao to lift in the 109kg category.

The competition will be held in India on the 11th - 17th July 2023.