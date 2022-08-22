Samoa tennis rated highly at International Tennis Federation’s Pacific Nations Cup

This is after their men’s team made up of Leon So’onalole (captain), Marvin So’onalole and Harley Cronin were seeded number 2 in the event and the top team in Pool B with Northern Marianas, Solomon Islands and Cook Islands.

Leon and Marvin established their experience and dominance in the singles event by defeating their opponents without losing a set. And with the exuberance and energy of young Harley “the Sonic”, they completed the triple in the doubles winning 3-0 in all three Pool games.

In the semi-finals, the team met Vanuatu who were the runner up from Pool A.

Marvin despatched the up-and-coming Noah Molbaleh 6-1 6-4.

Samoa’s women’s team comprised of Eleanor Schuster (captain), Mahinarangi Warren and Roselyn Tupuola. They were ranked number 1 in the event by virtue of the Samoan women being the defending champions from the last Pacific Nations Cup in 2019 in Lautoka. They were pooled with Tahiti, Northern Marianas (NMI) and Vanuatu.

Samoa defeated Tahiti and Vanuatu 3-0 in the pool play. Eleanor suffered a leg muscle cramp during the match against Vanuatu which meant Mahina moved up to play in the number 1 position and Roselyn in number 2 in the last pool game against NMI. This match was to decide the top team in Pool A.

Samoa was part of the eight Pacific Island countries that descended on Lautoka in Fiji from 2-6 August to compete in the competition.