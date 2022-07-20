Samoa tops Group A of OFC Women’s Nations Cup

The team took the top spot on the table after defeating Cook Islands 1-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Fiji’s capital, Suva last night.

Despite the loss, Cook Islands will progress to the quarter-finals after finishing second in the group, ahead of Tonga on goal difference.

The Cook Islands had a couple of early chances, captain Tayla Hetherington and Kura Mose both forcing Samoa goalkeeper Ronisa Lipi into action.

However, Samoa pressed high up the pitch, not allowing the Cook Islands to pass out from the back and the tactic paid dividends a quarter of an hour into the game.

Jayda Stewart’s first-half goal ensured that Samoa were through to the quarter-finals next week.