Samoa U16 crowned Division B winners after exciting win

Syria had previously beaten Samoa in the Group Phase in their very first games, but this turned out to be a much tighter contest to decide the winner of the Division B. In the end, it was Samoa who emerged victorious this time around, 79-76.

Team leader Azaleeah Oloapu continued to step up to the challenge until the very end and was the player that scored the go-ahead layup for Samoa to reclaim the lead for good. Oloapu had yet another big game of 20 points and 19 rebounds, in line with her performance through the competition.

Kira-May Filemu was also as productive as she had been throughout the tournament, filling up the box score with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in this final game. Filemu also knocked down a clutch shot in the waning seconds to give Samoa a big enough lead to keep ahead of the determined Syria squad.

Two 20-point scorers led the way for the Philippines in Gabriella Ramos and Kristan Yumul. Ramos added 5 rebounds, while Yumul contributed to the win with 6 assists.

For Lebanon, Angeline Maria Bado led the team in scoring with 19 points while shooting 9-10 from the free throw line.

