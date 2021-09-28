Samoa weightlifters qualify for Commonwealth Games

Nevo Ioane won the gold medal in the 67 kilogramme division and also set a new Oceania Record in the Clean & Jerk with a recorded lift of 165 kilogrammes.

In the same division, 16 year old rookie Dunken Laulua won bronze. This is Laulua’s first time ever vying in an international competition.

John Tafi won gold in the 73 kilogramme Men's division and also set a new Oceania Junior Record.

All the senior lifters of the team are expected to compete on Sunday, which is the final day of the competition.