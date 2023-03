The weightlifters went through a training session at the OWI Institute in Dramana.

The team will feature their Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Don Opeloge and bronze medalist, Nevo Ioane.

The tournament will be held on Saturday at the Victorian Weightlifting Stadium in Hawthorn.

TEAM SAMOA

FEMALE

Avatu Opeloge 76kg

Lesila Fiapule 87kg

Feagaiga Stowers 87+kg

MALE

Nevo Ioane 67kg

John Tafi 73kg

Tovio Ah Chong 81kg

Don Opeloge 102kg

Sanele Mao 109kg