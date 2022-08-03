Samoan Boxer Ah Tong wins first fight against Sri Lanka

The 22-year-old defeated Niklas Vittalis of Sri Lanka in the Men’s over 67kg-71kg Light middle weight division.

Ah Tong won by points after dominating all three rounds.

He is scheduled to take on Kassim MBundwike of the United Republic of Tanzania in his next fight on Thursday.

Samoan boxer, Jancen Poutoa lost his first fight to the impressive Wales boxer Taylor Bevan in the Men’s over 75kg-80kg Lightweight division.

The match showcased a strong display from Bevan to see off Poutoa with a third-round stoppage.

Light heavyweight Bevan now qualifies for the quarterfinals after the fight.

Poutoa is not new to the international competition after having represented Samoa at the Oceania Youth Championship Games in 2018 where he won a silver medal.

He also competed in the 2019 Pacific Games that were held in Samoa, in which he won a gold medal in men’s middleweight 75kg division.