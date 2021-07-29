Samoan boxer Marion Faustino Ah Tong loses to Zambia

The 21-year-old was eliminated by points 5-0 against his quicker opponent.

Marion thanked everyone who have supported him in his journey to the Tokyo Olympics.

"Thank you to family, friends, partners, and the whole of Samoa for your support for our son Tino. Unfortunately Tino got eliminated last night by points after his preliminary fight against the Zambian champion," he posted on Facebook.

Marion will return to Australia when he resides with his family after the Tokyo Olympics is done.

Samoa has seven remaining athletes to compete in the hopes of receiving a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

They are Eroni Leilua, Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, Alex Rose, Annie Cairns, Peniamina Percival, Tuva'a Clifton, and Rudolf Williams.