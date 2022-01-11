Samoan boxing great inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Class

To'aletai who attended the event virtually over the weekend, was joined by other members of the Class of 2022 who were also inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

The boxing hall of fame's mission is to honour former boxers and those who have contributed to boxing.

The induction requirements for a boxer is that they are to have won three or more senior amateur titles, or won two or more senior national titles, or competed in at least five main event contests in the professional ranks.