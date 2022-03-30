Samoan female weightlifter breaks three Oceania records

The Samoa Observer reported that Feagaiga Stowers lifted 121kg in the snatch and 155kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 276kg, setting three new records for the region.

In July, Stowers will defend her Commonwealth women's over 90kg division title, which she won at the 2018 Gold Coast games.

President of the Samoa Weightlifting Federation, Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork, said it was a fantastic performance by Feagaiga and that she is on the right path to win gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"She's improved greatly and is very focused and achieving her dream."

Stowers is part of the Samoa weightlifting team who depart for the Birmingham Games on 15 July. Others in the team include Don Opeloge, Jack Opeloge, Nevo Ioane, John Tafi, and Petelo Lautusi.

It will be the team's first international tournament in two years, after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus concerns.

Photo file Inside the Games Caption: Feagaiga Stowers