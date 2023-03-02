Samoan netballer signs with New Zealand national league side

She is a permanent replacement for George Fisher who suffered a season-ending rupture to her ACL and an associated fracture during a pre-season game in early February, and is awaiting surgery.

RNZ Pacific reports Autagavaia, who was initially contracted to the Stars as a training partner this season, is no stranger to answering an SOS call, having played with both the Stars and the Magic last year.

The 26-year-old police officer has been a regular campaigner in the National Netball League for the past five years and represented Samoa at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Eseta Autagavaia in action for the Southern Steel during a preseason game in Otaki Photo: Adrian Watkins