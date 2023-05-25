Samoan team facing disciplinary body

The OFC confederation confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Lupe was now “considered withdrawn’’ from the league after the game, scheduled for Saturday in Luganville, Vanuatu, did not take place due to player injuries.

Stuff understands the Samoan side only had nine fit players and had had their injuries list verified by a doctor on Saturday morning.

Lupe listed 16 players for a 6-0 first round loss to Suva FC, and 15 for their 3-1 second round defeat to the Solomon Warriors in Group A.

Other Champions League team have fielded 19-man squads.

The official OFC statement said Lupe ole Soaga were “unable to fulfill the requirements of the competition regulations’’.

“On that basis, OFC determined that under the competition Regulations, in particular article 8.1, Lupe ole Soaga SC are withdrawn from OFC Champions League 2023.”

Photo file OFC