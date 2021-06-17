Samoan weightlifter Iuniarra Sipaia earns a spot at the Tokyo Olympics

Her qualification has been confirmed by SWA Samoa Weightlifting President Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork.

The 27-year-old is competing in the super weight category and is ranked 8th in the world.

She has represented Samoa in several international competitions such as Pacific Mini Games, Commonwealth Games, Oceania Weightlifting Championships and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Sipaia won bronze medal in the 2011 Pacific Games.

She won gold medal at the 2013 Pacific Mini Games in the over 75 kg category and set a new milestone in the sport of Weightlifting in Samoa.

She was able to represent Samoa at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed in the women's over 75 kg category.

Sipaia continued her dominance in the sport as she claimed 3 gold medals in the over 75 kg categories at the 2016 Oceania Weightlifting Championships.

After the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games she was subsequently suspended for using Triamcinolone acetonide.

In April 2018 she cleared herself out and her ban was abolished. However, she had to miss the 2017 Pacific Mini Games, where she was a defending champion and couldn't compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.