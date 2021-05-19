Samoan weightlifters achieve new Oceania records

Samoa Weightlifting Association President, Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork confirmed the new records were set at their test competition at the gym in Tuinaimato.

In the Men’s 96kg division, Don Opeloge achieved a new Oceania senior record with a snatch of 175kg.

The previous record was 165kg.

In the Men’s 109kg division, Sanele Mao set a new Oceania senior record with a snatch of 181kg with the previous record 166kg.

The Samoa Weightlifting team snatched the title for the OWF Online competition.

The team continues to train at their homebase in Tuanaimato.

The announcement for any new lifters to be a part of the Tokyo Olympics is yet to be made.