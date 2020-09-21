Second Sotutu earns national honours in 10 days as Teuila Sotutu named in Netball World Youth Cup team

Teuila Sotutu was, on Wednesday, named in the New Zealand under-21 squad ahead of next year’s Netball World Youth Cup.

That announcement came just 10 days after her brother Hoskins Sotutu was named as an All Black for the first time.

Sporting success is nothing new to the Sotutu family with Teuila and Hoskins’ father Waisake Sotutu being a former Blues and Fiji wing.Sporting success is nothing new to the Sotutu family with Teuila and Hoskins’ father Waisake Sotutu being a former Blues and Fiji wing.

Teuila also has a background in rugby with herself Hoskins, and their brother Kobe having all played sevens for the Marist Brothers Old Boys Rugby Club.

Former Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie has named a strong squad that includes a number of players who contested the 2020 ANZ Premiership.

Giving Teuila Sotutu added motivation to make the final squad for next year's tournament will be the fact it will be contested in Fiji.

“This is another step on the journey to next year’s Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji and I’m really looking forward to working with these athletes in preparation for that event,” McCausland-Durie said.

“While there is a focus on next year’s campaign, this is also an opportunity to work with athletes in a programme that is a key part of the performance pathway to becoming a Silver Fern.

New Zealand is aiming to win a third straight Netball World Youth Cup title after claiming the crown in Botswana in 2017 and Scotland in 2013.

New Zealand Under-21 squad:

