 

Seven local organisation backs Eroni Leilua for Tokyo Olympics

BY: Loop Pacific
06:49, July 15, 2021
Seven local businesses and organisations are backing Samoa’s Olympian, Eroni Leilua.

Apart from fundraisings organised by Leilua and the Samoa Sailing Association, local organisations have stepped in with financial support.

These organisations are; the Central Bank of Samoa, SIFA, Aliki Wholesale, Bluebird Construction, EPC, Swire Shipping and the National Bank of Samoa. 

Leilua, who will be representing the country in sailing, has been preparing in New Zealand for the most anticipated world meet that gets underway in Tokyo next week.  

The sailing athlete will have nine days in Tokyo before the competition starts.

Leilua is scheduled to leave for Japan tomorrow (Friday) before his competition gets underway 10 days later on 25 July.

     

