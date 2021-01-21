Silver Ferns to take on Australia in Constellation Cup

Christchurch will host two tests on 2 and 3 March with two more in Tauranga on 5 and 7 March.

The Diamonds will arrive in Christchurch on 15 February and spend two weeks in managed isolation ahead of the series.

Last year's Constellation Cup series was postponed due to the global pandemic.

It will be Australia's first series in New Zealand under new coach Stacey Marinkovich.

The last time the two sides met was in October 2019 - when the Constellation Cup series was drawn 2-tests all, meaning the Diamonds retained the trophy.

Australia remain the world's top ranked side despite the Silver Ferns being reigning world champions.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was looking forward to the challenge of playing the Diamonds.

"Australia is deservedly ranked number one in our sport and as a Silver Fern, there is nothing better than gauging yourself against the world's best," she said.

"We love the trans-Tasman rivalry and Constellation Cup. It truly is a blessing that we can rekindle our connections, and play the sport both countries love in these Covid times."

A second Constellation Cup is also scheduled to be held this year in an international calendar for the Silver Ferns which will include a Taini Jamison Trophy series against England.

Diamonds Head Coach Stacey Marinkovich is looking forward to her first tour with the team.

"Whilst the environment surrounding this tournament is unique, our team are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our squad will be as prepared as they possibly can be to take on the Silver Ferns coming out of two weeks quarantine," she said.