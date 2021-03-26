SNBA launch ''Basketball Academy'

Veering away from schools though in which SNBA have already existing partnerships and programs, ‘Samoa Academy’ hits the ball rolling in the streets and private places to reach and discover more talents sooner than later.

Riverside and Laulii are some of the venues hosting the academy thus far with more posts and locations expected to set-up this year including Upolu and Savaii.

SNBA Sports Administrator Sarah-Lee Liliuokalani Malaesilia said the academy is running on a weekly basis so far with training sessions and seminars all for a mission of transforming basketball into one of the top sports in the country.

The mission includes producing the country’s next representatives for different international competitions in the future.

“The real deal is promoting basketball in any we can. That's the main target. Our goal is to attract more participants in a bid to make this a star sport in the country like rugby,” she said.

“We also want to start training young players as our future national team players.”

SNBA, led by president Pauga Talalelei Pauga, is hoping for this program to only boost the federation efforts in bringing Samoa basketball to greater heights, either here or abroad.

Samoa previously launched other programs like the Women Ballers and Samoa Mini Basketball Jamboree to leave no stone unturned from across all walks starting in the grassroots, age-group, female hoops, high school, and collegiate prospects.

