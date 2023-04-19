 

Solomon Islands netball prepare for Pacific Games

07:47, April 19, 2023
Solomon Islands national netball team will play warm up matches in Australia this week, as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games.

The team will go through a seven day program in the Gold Coast, where they will receive expert coaching from Australian mentors.

The netballers will also participate in high level trial games against semi-professional franchises and other Pacific teams.

Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports performance manager Amanda Korinihona says the tour will be "a great experience for them to perform as a team on international level".

Eight Honiara-based players left the capital city on Monday, while the rest are expected to join the team on Wednesday.

     

