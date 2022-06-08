Stranded home based players unlikely to feature in Samoa's OFC Nations Cup quest

Short of game time and fitness because of the impact of Covid-19, they are likely to be overlooked in favour of overseas based players.

"I've not been able to go to Samoa because of the restrictions," said coach Paul Ifill. "And the players from Samoa haven't been able to get out because of lockdowns."

"It's very frustrating. If you're the best player on the island, knowing that it's out of your hands whether you go to a Nations Cup and represent your country must be a nightmare"

Ifill hasn't ruled out home-based players completely, as he concedes he may not be able to assemble a 23-strong squad made up entirely of overseas players, but he has a large number of candidates from New Zealand, and some from the United States and Australia, and one from Switzerland, Monique Fischer reports ABC Radio Australia.

As a female Pacific island player with a professional contract, she is a rarity.

"To pick up a professional gig with Lugano in Switzerland, and be keen to come back and represent us again...she's going to bring another level of professionalism to the squad. To bring somebody in at that level for a tournament of this nature is massive for us," said Ifill.

Striker Torijan Lyne-Lewis who scored 7 goals at the Pacific Games in 2019 is aware that unlike some of the other island teams, Samoa has missed out on warm up matches so far, but nevertheless she says confidence is growing in the camp.

"I know that other countries have been really putting in a lot of work and getting friendly games, no teams ever have the same preparation. So it's just how well we're able to switch on for the Nations Cup and come together as a unit," she told Pacific Beat.

As well as the Samoan team, the pandemic has also impacted on Lyne-Lewis's work as an OFC ambassador, promoting the women's game under the five pillars of visibility, education, performance, culture, and participation. Right now she can do nothing in person.

"Not yet anyway, I know that there's been a couple of media releases about Samoa opening up the borders, so hopefully when that happens, there'll be a bit more direction."

"A lot of the ambassador role at the moment just consists of you know, growing the game and following those pillars as far as advertising and promoting the sport, with a mix-in of interviews like this one!" Lyne-Lewis said one.

Paul Ifill is one of a number of high profile coaches that have been recruited by Pacific teams, all with their eyes on the prize of a place at the 2023 World Cup.

With New Zealand already qualified as hosts, the team that wins the OFC Nations Cup will go into an inter-confederation qualifying round, with the three group winners going through to the World Cup finals.

"I think a lot of those coaches, probably myself included, I don't know if I'd have actually taken the job up if there wasn't that carrot at the end of it. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and we've spoken about that in our most recent camp, it's a chance for this group of players to do something that will probably never be done again.

"I think I've put a pretty decent squad together and it will be down to how well prepared we are going into the tournament but I think we're tracking pretty well," said Ifill.

Photo ABC Radio Australia