Suarez Navarro dreams of Olympic return after cancer treatment

Spaniard Suarez Navarro said in September she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. But the 32-year-old said on Twitter on Monday she had completed her final session.

The world number 85 last played in February 2020 and faces a race to qualify for the postponed Games, with the top 56 singles players qualifying based on rankings as of June, but Suarez Navarro is not giving up hope.

"I don't want people to remember me in a hospital bed so I'd like to go again into a big tournament," Suarez Navarro told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It would be a dream to do that - an Olympic Games to say 'bye' to my tennis family and also all my tennis fans."

Suarez Navarro returned to practice in December with Italian Sara Errani in Barcelona.

Photo source USTA