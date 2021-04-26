Team NZ wins Samoa’s annual ANZAC Cricket test

The annual event in Samoa was held at the Tuanaimato Cricket Grounds on Friday.

The match was run by the Samoa International Cricket Association and the 2021 bragging rights were claimed by Team NZ who won with 168 runs/9 wickets in 17.3 overs.

Team Australia went into the ANZAC test as defending champions and were eager to continue their winning streak, but were outclassed on the field by their Kiwi rivals.

The New Zealand team also featured a formidable batswoman in former Attorney General, Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu.