Team Samoa settling well in Birmingham

Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee President Pauga Talalelei Pauga said, “Thanks to God for everything. Team Samoa has settled in well after having to go through Covid-19 testing and accreditation.’

“While in a foreign country, Team Samoa continues to give praise to the Lord through their evening devotionals.”

Pauga added that the Samoan athletes are now in training while they wait for the official opening of the Commonwealth Games tomorrow. (Samoa Time).

“They continue to train to await the official opening of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday 28th July 2022, 7.00pm Birmingham United Kingdom time which is Friday morning 29th July 2022 at 7.00am local time,” he said.

“Thank you to all our partners, sponsors, families and friends for the support and prayers. May we continue to pray for our Team Samoa’s safety and wellbeing and for success.”

The Manu rugby sevens side will be the first team to be appearing for Samoa at the Brimingham Commonwealth Games this Friday as they take on England.

The game between the two teams will kick off at 9pm (Local Time).