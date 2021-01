The Australian helped Germany's Becker win Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open between 1989 and 1991.

In his 2004 autobiography, Becker said Brett gave him "exactly what I needed" as a coach, demanding "willingness, discipline, willpower and punctuality".

Brett, who helped Ivanisevic reach three Grand Slam finals, opened a tennis academy in Italy, in 2002.