Tiger Woods commits to PGA Tour return

Woods, 47, played in just three tournaments last season, all majors, as his recovery from a serious leg injury continued.

He sustained the injury two years ago when he was involved in a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area the day after the 2021 Genesis Invitational was completed. The 15-time major champion is host of the annual event through his charity foundation.

Woods made the announcement of his participation next week on Twitter during Friday's second round of the always-boisterous WM Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv," Woods wrote on Twitter.

It will be the first tournament for Woods since The Open Championship in July when he failed to make the cut. He also played in last season's Masters Tournament, finishing in 47th place at 13 over par, and was in the field at the PGA Championship in May but withdrew after three rounds.

Woods did partner with Rory McIlroy in a made-for-television match play event in December, losing to the team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. He also played with his son, Charlie, that same month at the PNC Championship.

Woods intended to play in the Hero World Challenge from December 1-4 in The Bahamas, but withdrew because of plantar fasciitis. His foundation is the host of that event as well.

"I don't have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I'm up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that," Woods said in December. "But again, giving myself a chance to get out there again."

Woods' last event on the PGA Tour was the ZOZO Championship in October of 2020.