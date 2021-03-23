Tokyo Olympics qualification, a dream come true for Samoa’s Marion Ah Tong

The Samoan boxer has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

“To say that I am excited would be an understatement. Pursuing a career in boxing has always been my dream after finishing high school 4 years ago in Samoa. I made a vow then that I will do my best, make a name for myself in the boxing arena and be an inspiration for other kids back home” he said on social media.

Ah Tong and fellow Samoan boxer Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali have qualified for the event.

“A big Congratulations Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali who will also be competing in the Olympics this year. We have both been dreaming and boxing for this opportunity for some time and to think that it is happening soon, is so unreal! Manuia le alo atu i tapenaga uso!”

Ah Tong said he is grateful to Marist Boxing, Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee for being supporting him throughout his boxing career.

“My boxing club in Samoa since high school. Thank you Marist for all your support especially for funding our trip to Jordan last year for the Asia Oceania Qualification. You made it happen for us and you believed in our dreams! For that, I am forever grateful to our club!”

“Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee sponsoring my training this year preparing for the Olympics. Thank you for the opportunity to represent Samoa. I am honoured and will definitely wear our national colours with pride.”

“Cam Todd for seeing potential in me back in high school and invited me to join his camp here in NZ. Thank you for always taking me in and I look forward to this Olympic journey with your coaching expertise to guide and push me.”

He also thanked his family for the continuous support financially and mentally.

“To the whole village (my whole aiga) that have raised me and have my back since Day 1. Faafetai le alofa! Although I have nothing in my name but I am richly blessed with a family that planted the seed, provide support both financially and mentally, motivate and pray for me continuously. I am forever indebted to you all!”

Ah Tong also had a word of encouragement for children who are want to pursue a career in sports.

“To all the kids out there with the same dream, this is for you too! You too can do it like how this Luatuanu’u boy, who had just punched his way into his Olympics dream! Ae fa’afoi ai pea le viiga o le Alii e ona le taleni ma le malosi!”

Samoa will send eight athletes to the Olympic Games, which were delayed by 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The athletes will compete in weightlifting, canoeing, sailing and discus.