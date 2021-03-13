'Totally wrong' drug allegations won't affect Parker's fight dream

Parker was named during the trial of a trio found guilty of importing methamphetamine from California at the High Court in Auckland in 2019.

Although he was the subject of police interest, authorities did not speak to him, did not execute a search warrant and have never charged him.

Parker has denied any involvement in the importation of class A drugs, or the purchase, supply or consumption of methamphetamine.

He has also denied being involved in changing or transporting money for the three men.

"It's caused a lot of stress and worry for myself and my family - and it just seems totally wrong," Parker said in a statement on Friday.

"Having said that, I need to accept the decision and get on with my life. I have other fights to fight."

The former WBO heavyweight world champion, last month Parker recorded a unanimous points decision win over fellow New Zealander Junior Fa in Auckland.

Following the fight, Parker confirmed he had split with longtime coach Kevin Barry and on Tuesday this week flew out for London on to link up with new trainer, Irishman Andy Lee.

The trip has been made with a next potential fight in the works.

Victory over Fa further solidified talks for a bout against British veteran, and former world title challenger Dereck Chisora, with the two fighters verbally agreeing to a fight on May 1.

Parker's promoter Matchroom Boxing were yet to officially announce the bout with Chisora, but it was understood Friday's reveleation relating to Parker would not derail the fight going ahead.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has said on social media he expects to an announcement about Chisora's next fight early next week.