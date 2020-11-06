UFC boss excited to sign Ulberg

Also out of Auckland gym City Kickboxing, which already had five Kiwi UFC fighters, light heavyweight prospect Carlos Ulberg earned a contract with the organisation after a first round knockout win over Brazilian Bruno Oliveira in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The victory came as part of the Contender Series, in which UFC boss Dana White hands out contracts to those who produces impressive performances on the night.

In Ulberg's corner for the fight were two of his City Kickboxing team-mates, UFC middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya and rising UFC lightweight Brad Riddell.

White told ESPN it wasn't a difficult decision to hand Ulberg a contract.

"It was a no-brainer tonight.

"He beat a guy tonight easily - a guy with seven finishes and a 7-1 record."

The win was just the third fight of Ulberg's unbeaten professional MMA career, but the 29-year-old arrived in the UFC having had plenty of success in a lengthy kickboxing career.

Highlighting that career was two titles in major New Zealand combat sports event King in the Ring, which also held Adesanya and fifth-ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, another City Kickboxing fighter, as former champions.

White indicated, along with Ulberg's huge potential inside the cage, the Aucklander had other marketable attributes.

"He's a good looking kid, right?," White told ESPN of the 2015 Cleo Bachelor of the Year finalist.

"How can you have that many fights and have a face like that? It doesn't even make sense."