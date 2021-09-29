Upolu and Savai’i coaches gain MA Senior Coaching Certificate

Existing football coaches, local teachers, parents and volunteers came together for the courses, spending three days improving their knowledge and competency relating to senior football.

FFS Technical Director Jess Ibrom delivered theory sessions via Zoom with the support of FFS Football Development Managers Tala Salamasina, Desmond Edwards and Leti Tamasese.

FFS Referee Development Officers Maria Salamasina and Malaetala Salanoa also delivered a Basic Laws of the Game module.

Salelologa SC coach Wesleyan Tumaai coaches eight different teams at the club and said his main takeaways were having a better understanding about his role as a coach and how to structure a training session.

“I was able to deliver a structured training session with the assistance of our facilitators,” Tumaai said.

“I’ve become more aware of different areas in coaching and how to become a better coach in the future.”

Sila Lelevaga, 28, coaches the senior women’s, U-19, U-17 and U-14 teams at Iva Lion FC and valued the information sharing aspect of the course.

“I gained a lot of knowledge and game understanding which made the course worthwhile,” Lelevaga said.

“My long-term goal is to get involved with the national team selections of the girls and women’s squads in the future and this course will help me get there.”

Iva Lion FC coach Ese Lelevaga Fetuliai, 22, said learning game analysis was important for senior football.

“I learned how to identify problems in a team and plan accordingly to try and fix them,” Fetuliai said.

Ibrom said the course was part of ongoing coaching development efforts in Samoa.

“The federation will continue to raise the standards of coaching with ongoing support from OFC,” Ibrom said.

“Ultimately the more qualified coaches we have driving the domestic game, the higher the quality of coaches we will have at a senior level in the future.”

